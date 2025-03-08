Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 335373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

MRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$577.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

