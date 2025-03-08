Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.19.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at FOX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.
FOX Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FOXA opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $58.74.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FOX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
