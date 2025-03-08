Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,143,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 5,041,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,478.3 days.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Keppel has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.33.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

