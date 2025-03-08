Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,143,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 5,041,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,478.3 days.
Keppel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Keppel has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.33.
About Keppel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.