Promising Bank Stocks To Research – March 7th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Fiserv, Wells Fargo & Company, Mastercard, and Citigroup are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in banks and financial institutions, representing an investor’s claim on part of the entity’s assets and earnings. These stocks are influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic growth, and regulatory policies, which can affect the bank’s profitability and overall market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.89. 23,533,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,920,858. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.46 and a 200 day moving average of $503.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,450. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,614,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,719,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $309.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.95. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,712. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,638. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $544.85 and its 200 day moving average is $519.85. The company has a market cap of $491.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 7,631,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,868,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

