Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,324,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,147,000 after purchasing an additional 149,712 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $194.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.