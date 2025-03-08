Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

