S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 721,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,488,000 after purchasing an additional 53,247 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $497.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.49. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
