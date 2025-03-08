PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 57,230 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,230 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

