Davis Selected Advisers Buys 11,018,438 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $511,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

