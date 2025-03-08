NS Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 14.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Masimo by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

