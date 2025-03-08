Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 1.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $257,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 395,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 182,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TCOM stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.