PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 468,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 436,016 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

