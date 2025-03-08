PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 113,840 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,840 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 5.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $52.10 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

