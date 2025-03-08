Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.54 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 3.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CP opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.