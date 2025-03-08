The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

