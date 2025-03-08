Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 7,398 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.51 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.