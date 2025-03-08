iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.