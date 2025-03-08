Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sheila A. Denton Sells 599 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Incyte Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 13,814.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after buying an additional 1,985,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 801,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

