Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gina A. Richardson Buys 2,334 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 265,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

