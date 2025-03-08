Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$36,071.80 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 4,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.30 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of A$36,071.80 ($22,686.67).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Dicker Data Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.