Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Traci Hornfeck Sells 3,224 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 54.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

