Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

