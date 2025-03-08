Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 12,986 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Carvalho sold 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $825,520.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,451,930.84. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Roblox by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. HSBC started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

