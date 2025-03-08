Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 12,986 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Carvalho sold 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $825,520.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,451,930.84. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE RBLX opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. HSBC started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
