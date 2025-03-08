David S. Ilardi Sells 789 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALLE opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $116,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $108,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after buying an additional 823,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $65,175,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

