Margaret Katherine Banks Sells 3,900 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

