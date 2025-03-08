Insider Selling: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) VP Sells 4,481 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 56.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.