Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $342,540.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $342,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 701,403 shares in the company, valued at $21,841,689.42. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Rohan Sivaram sold 23,605 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $745,445.90.

On Thursday, February 13th, Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Confluent by 1,465.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 152.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

