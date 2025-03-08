Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $342,540.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $342,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 701,403 shares in the company, valued at $21,841,689.42. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Rohan Sivaram sold 23,605 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $745,445.90.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Confluent by 1,465.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 152.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
