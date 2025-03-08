Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLNK. Barclays cut their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $130,374.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,619,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,346,089.26. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,515,729.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,511 shares of company stock worth $2,312,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

