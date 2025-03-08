Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Usio Price Performance

Usio stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Usio has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Usio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 478,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Further Reading

