SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Chairman More Avery Acquires 30,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $16.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $990.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,191.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 932,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

