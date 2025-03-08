Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $72,008.66 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,629.76. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $336,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.