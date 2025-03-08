Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Stuart Mathews Buys 499,978 Shares

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Mathews purchased 499,978 shares of Pantoro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$67,497.03 ($42,450.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

