Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Stuart Mathews Buys 499,978 Shares

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Mathews purchased 499,978 shares of Pantoro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$67,497.03 ($42,450.96).
Pantoro Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.
About Pantoro
