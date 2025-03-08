Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) President Matthew L. Bloomfield Acquires 4,000 Shares

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $642,079.44. The trade was a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
NYSE:PSBD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.20. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
