Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells 491 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias sold 491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $54,721.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,361,788.90. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Nelson Dias sold 373 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $41,600.69.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Nelson Dias sold 22,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $2,390,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.35, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,612 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 141.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,518 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

