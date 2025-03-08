CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $19.29 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $614.19 million, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTO. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,637 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 26.2% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 989,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

