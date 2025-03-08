National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) insider Scott Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($33,459.12).

National Storage REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Get National Storage REIT alerts:

National Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from National Storage REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. National Storage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

National Storage REIT Company Profile

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.