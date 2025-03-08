Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASUR. Northland Securities upped their price target on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Asure Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a PE ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.