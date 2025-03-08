Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE DG opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $194,832,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $140,421,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

