Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after buying an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $217,906,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,826,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

