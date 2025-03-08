Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $61,582,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,026,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,480,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $21,736,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 147.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 725,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

