United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and traded as low as $23.03. United States 3x Oil Fund shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 93,800 shares traded.
United States 3x Oil Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States 3x Oil Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.