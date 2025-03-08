InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.98. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InflaRx by 1,933.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 634,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

