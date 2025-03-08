MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, analysts expect that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,010,115. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,443. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MARA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MARA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MARA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in MARA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

