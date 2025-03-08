JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHLD. Compass Point upped their price target on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guild

Guild Trading Up 5.6 %

Guild Announces Dividend

Shares of GHLD opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Guild has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Guild’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,327 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.