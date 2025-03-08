PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
See Also
