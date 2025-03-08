PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

