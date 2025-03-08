Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of COOK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 724.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 226,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Traeger by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 217,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Traeger by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,923 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

