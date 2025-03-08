Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 108,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 76,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
