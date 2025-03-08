Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 28% – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) rose 28% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Trading Up 28.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
