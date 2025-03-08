Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,881 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $104,811,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.