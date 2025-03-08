Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Onsemi by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

